VB Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Aug. 30, Sept, 1

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials announced new dates for vaccines in the city. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials will also be offering a third dose of the vaccine for individuals who are immunocompromised. That includes people who have received an organ transplant, who are actively being treated for cancer, who have HIV, or are receiving any other treatment that affects their immune system.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Monday August 30 – REGISTER Atlantis Community Center, 999 Atlantis Dr. Noon-2 p.m.

Wednesday September 1 – REGISTER New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Rd. 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.



To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.