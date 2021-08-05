VB Health Department hosting a series of back-to-school clinics

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the Virginia Beach Health Department announced a series of back-to-school clinics taking place on select Fridays in August and September.

Students will be eligible to receive their school physical, as well as all required or recommended vaccinations. Health officials say that only one parent can attend the clinic with their child and they must bring the child’s vaccination records.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for children 12 years and older. They will need to wait the required 21-days between the first and second shot, so health officials urge parents to schedule appointments as soon as possible.

The clinics will take place at the Health Department’s office at 4452 Corporation Lane from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on:

August 6

August 13

August 20

August 27

September 10

Registration for the clinics is required. Officials say to call 757-518-2700 and select Option 1 to make an appointment.