Va. Sen Tim Kaine reflects on 27 hours in I-95 backup

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Winter weather caused a nightmare travel situation for drivers on Interstate 95 on Monday and Tuesday. People were stuck in a 50-mile backup with no way to get off the interstate.

One of the drivers stuck was Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. It took him 27 hours to get from Richmond to Washington, DC, a drive that should only take about two-and-a-half to three hours.

“It was pretty tough, but I had it a lot better than most,” said Kaine, (D-Va.). “I had a warm coat, and I had a full tank of gas and there were an awful lot of people around me who were in packed cars, maybe with kids, maybe with seniors, maybe with pets, maybe with medical conditions, running out of gas along the way.”

Kaine chronicled his journey in a series of tweets, the first coming around 8:30 Tuesday morning. At that point, he had been on the road for 19 hours.

He also tweeted about a family from Connecticut that gave him an orange in the middle of the night.

On a media call on Wednesday, Kaine talked about the camaraderie that formed between the folks who were stuck.

“It was a miserable experience in some ways, but also, I learned some things,” Kaine said. “I also had some really wonderful interactions with people, the kind that you often have when the chips are down, people pull together and I saw that a lot during those 27 hours.”

Kaine says he spoke with VDOT officials who explained their decision to not pre-treat the roads because of the rain.

The recent infrastructure package passed by congress will provide about $7 billion to Virginia for roads. Kaine says it’s up to state governments to determine what to do with that money, but the I-95 corridor has always been a priority for Virginia governors.

The Senator says he was happy to make it to D.C. in time for a meeting on the Voting Rights Act. He took his son to dinner for his birthday before going to bed.