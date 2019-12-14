Va. Beach law enforcement hosts shopping trip for kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, local children took to Target with Virginia Beach law enforcement for a special day of shopping.
Starting at 7:45 a.m., police and members of the sheriff’s office hosted the shopping trip at Target’s Hilltop location.
Kids from all backgrounds including those referred by social services, children of first-responders and military service members were in attendance.
They enjoyed shopping for toys, clothes, and gifts for others.
