Va. Beach law enforcement hosts shopping trip for kids

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $714 million. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, local children took to Target with Virginia Beach law enforcement for a special day of shopping.

Starting at 7:45 a.m., police and members of the sheriff’s office hosted the shopping trip at Target’s Hilltop location.

Kids from all backgrounds including those referred by social services, children of first-responders and military service members were in attendance.

They enjoyed shopping for toys, clothes, and gifts for others.

Stay with WAVY.com for all of your holiday updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

 

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10