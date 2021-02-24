United Way raises $10.2 million in resources during campaign season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — United Way of the Virginia Peninsula (UWVP) announced Wednesday it raised $10.2 million in resources during the 2020-2021 campaign season.

“It is such an honor and a privilege to work in a community that cares so deeply about the well-being of its citizens especially during this uncertain time,” said UWVP’s President and CEO, Steven Kast.

The organization held its Annual Campaign Celebration on Feb. 17 to virtually recognize the donors, volunteers, and advocates who supported throughout the year.

“The entire community stepped up this year and showed their passion for helping our neighbors, powerfully demonstrating that even in this era of social distancing, our community will find ways to create change and help others,” Kast continued.

The $10.2 million raised during the “Better Together” campaign year goes towards meeting the critical needs in the community.

“The significant increase in the 2020-2021 season, however, is primarily a result of the generosity of the community’s response to COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement released.

A portion of the funds includes $5.5 million from local government entities through the CARES Act to support COVID-19 initiatives such as Care and Supervision for School Age Children (CASSAC) and the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP).

Kast also credited the Campaign Cabinet volunteers and 2021 Cabinet Chair, Newport News Police Chief Steven Drew, for the success of this year’s campaign saying, “I am proud to have worked alongside such a compassionate group of servant leaders, who went above and beyond to share the United Way message and the importance of this campaign to our community.”

All local government entities received an award for their increased support in meeting the evolving needs in the community as a result of the pandemic.

Riverside Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Williamsburg Landing, and Colonial Behavioral Health were all recipients of the Live United Impact Award, recognizing their life-saving work on the frontlines of the pandemic and their successful workplace campaigns.

“Of all the companies who had an excuse to take a pass on running their campaign this year, this group not only fought the virus but stepped up and raised over $300,000 for their community,” said 2022 Campaign Chair, Stephen Barrs while presenting the award.

100% of donations from this campaign will go straight to collective impact efforts across the Peninsula to create Pathways out of Poverty and inspire change across the community.