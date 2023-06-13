NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of South Hampton Roads has a new president and chief executive officer.

Mark Uren has been selected by the UWSHR board of directors and executive search committee to take the organization’s helm following an exhaustive nationwide search.

Uren is currently the vice president of resource development at United Way of Forsyth County.

A spokesperson for the UWSHR stated that an executive search committee, comprised of corporate and community leaders, read over 500 resumes before narrowing the search down to three candidates.

The unanimous decision to approve Uren was based in part on his 12 years of tenure with the United Way, and his prior CEO experience.

According to a release, Uren has devoted over 25 years to nonprofit leadership with responsibilities ranging from finance, operations, fundraising, IT and marketing.

“I have dedicated my life to public service, and I am excited and humbled that the selection committee has entrusted me to lead this amazing organization into the next 100 years. I know every community has unique challenges, but I am confident that by working together, we can create a brighter future for our entire region. I look forward to partnering with our dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and other community partners as we face these challenges and bring positive change, so all our neighbors have the opportunity to thrive.” Mark Uren, incoming president and CEO of UWSHR

Uren is set to assume the role of president and chief executive officer on July 17.