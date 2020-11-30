United Way of South Hampton Roads, Geico challenge community with donation match for ‘Giving Tuesday’

This Giving Tuesday your donation could go even further toward helping the community when you donate to the United Way of South Hampton Roads. That’s because GEICO is stepping up with a $20,000 match.

“On Giving Tuesday we’ve gone ahead and given to this great cause that’s addressing social equity specifically with the African American Community,” GEICO public affairs and community relations manager, Toiya Sosa told WAVY.

The United Way of South Hampton Roads is making Social Equity their focus.



“We have been working in this field for many many years so we really see the disparities,” said President and CEO, Michele Anderson.



For example, she said, “We have a neighborhood in Norfolk from one zip code to another. These neighborhoods butt up to each other. There’s a 23-year difference in life expectancy and the biggest factor is one zip code is 98% black.”

They have two programs, they’re especially focused on “United For Children” and “A Mission United.”



These programs focus on children and veterans.

GEICO employees donated more than $1.5 Million last year and hope to help bring unity to the community in 2021 by investing not only money but time. They’re encouraging other Hampton Roads businesses to do the same.

You can make a donation by texting EQUITY757 to 41444 or go to the United Way South Hampton Roads webpage.