Understanding the partnership of a sister city

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sister City Association says it’s not ready to completely sever ties with its Russian sister city, Kaliningrad, as Moscow’s invasion continues in Ukraine.

What is a Sister City?

According to the Sister Cities International website, a sister city is a partnership between two communities in two countries. This can be a sister city, county, or state relationship. This relationship won’t be recognized until both communities sign off on the agreement. This can be the highest elected or appointed official. A city can have several sister cities.

How does Sister Cities work?

Each sister city is comprised of seven committees in which they choose a project to work on. They also work with governments, schools universities, churches, civic/service clubs, and community festivals.

How do Sister relationships develop?

There are several ways these relationships develop either through preexisting mayoral relationships, trade relationships, historical connections, ancestral/demographic connections, expatriate communities, shared geographic/sector challenges, faith-based groups, and personal experiences ranging from study/work abroad to marriages

What are Virginia’s other sister cities by state?

Virginia City Sister Cities Alexandria Gyumri, Armenia

Caen, France

Helsingborg, Sweden

Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom Arlington San Miguel, El Salvadoror

Reims, France

Aachen, Germany

Coyoacan, Mexico

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine Charlottesville Pleven, Bulgaria

Besancon, France

Winneba, Ghano (Friendship City)

Poggio a Caiano, Italy Chesapeake Joinville, Brazil Gordonsville Thoré-la-Rochette, France Hampton Vendome, France

Pietermaritzburg Msunduzi, South Africa

Anyang, South Korea

Southampton, England, United Kingdom Lynchburg Rueil Malmaison, France

Glauchau, Germany Newport News Taizhou, China

Greifswald, Germany

Neyagawa, Japan Norfolk Halifax, Canada

Ningbo, China

Toulon, France

Wilhelmshaven, Germany

Tema, Ghana

Kochi, India

Kitakyushu, Japan

Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

Kalinigrad, Russia

Norfolk County, England, United Kingdom Richmond Zhengzhou, China

Saitama (Urawa), Japan

Segou, Mali

Windhoek, Namibia

Richmond upon Thames, England, United Kingdom Suffolk Oderzo, Italy

Suffolk, United Kingdom Virginia Beach Waiblingen, Germany

Miyazaki, Japan

San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua (Friendship City)

Moss, Norway

Olongapo, Philippines

Ards and North Down Borough, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom Information from the 2018 Annual Impact Report from Sister Cities website (sistercities.org)

What is a Friendship City?

A Friendship City is considered less formal than a sister city. In some cases, it is used as a first stage in the relationship, in which afterward an agreement for a long-term relationship may be formed.