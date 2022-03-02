Understanding the partnership of a sister city

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sister City Association says it’s not ready to completely sever ties with its Russian sister city, Kaliningrad, as Moscow’s invasion continues in Ukraine.

What is a Sister City?

According to the Sister Cities International website, a sister city is a partnership between two communities in two countries. This can be a sister city, county, or state relationship. This relationship won’t be recognized until both communities sign off on the agreement. This can be the highest elected or appointed official. A city can have several sister cities.

How does Sister Cities work?

Each sister city is comprised of seven committees in which they choose a project to work on. They also work with governments, schools universities, churches, civic/service clubs, and community festivals.

How do Sister relationships develop?

There are several ways these relationships develop either through preexisting mayoral relationships, trade relationships, historical connections, ancestral/demographic connections, expatriate communities, shared geographic/sector challenges, faith-based groups, and personal experiences ranging from study/work abroad to marriages

What are Virginia’s other sister cities by state?

Virginia CitySister Cities
AlexandriaGyumri, Armenia
Caen, France
Helsingborg, Sweden
Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
ArlingtonSan Miguel, El Salvadoror
Reims, France
Aachen, Germany
Coyoacan, Mexico
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
CharlottesvillePleven, Bulgaria
Besancon, France
Winneba, Ghano (Friendship City)
Poggio a Caiano, Italy
ChesapeakeJoinville, Brazil
GordonsvilleThoré-la-Rochette, France
HamptonVendome, France
Pietermaritzburg Msunduzi, South Africa
Anyang, South Korea
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
LynchburgRueil Malmaison, France
Glauchau, Germany
Newport NewsTaizhou, China
Greifswald, Germany
Neyagawa, Japan
NorfolkHalifax, Canada
Ningbo, China
Toulon, France
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Tema, Ghana
Kochi, India
Kitakyushu, Japan
Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
Kalinigrad, Russia
Norfolk County, England, United Kingdom
RichmondZhengzhou, China
Saitama (Urawa), Japan
Segou, Mali
Windhoek, Namibia
Richmond upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
SuffolkOderzo, Italy
Suffolk, United Kingdom
Virginia BeachWaiblingen, Germany
Miyazaki, Japan
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua (Friendship City)
Moss, Norway
Olongapo, Philippines
Ards and North Down Borough, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Information from the 2018 Annual Impact Report from Sister Cities website (sistercities.org)

What is a Friendship City?

A Friendship City is considered less formal than a sister city. In some cases, it is used as a first stage in the relationship, in which afterward an agreement for a long-term relationship may be formed.

