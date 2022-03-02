Understanding the partnership of a sister city

*The video above aired on Tuesday, March 1.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sister City Association says it’s not ready to completely sever ties with its Russian sister city, Kaliningrad, as Moscow’s invasion continues in Ukraine.
What is a Sister City?
According to the Sister Cities International website, a sister city is a partnership between two communities in two countries. This can be a sister city, county, or state relationship. This relationship won’t be recognized until both communities sign off on the agreement. This can be the highest elected or appointed official. A city can have several sister cities.
How does Sister Cities work?
Each sister city is comprised of seven committees in which they choose a project to work on. They also work with governments, schools universities, churches, civic/service clubs, and community festivals.
How do Sister relationships develop?
There are several ways these relationships develop either through preexisting mayoral relationships, trade relationships, historical connections, ancestral/demographic connections, expatriate communities, shared geographic/sector challenges, faith-based groups, and personal experiences ranging from study/work abroad to marriages
What are Virginia’s other sister cities by state?
|Virginia City
|Sister Cities
|Alexandria
|Gyumri, Armenia
Caen, France
Helsingborg, Sweden
Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
|Arlington
|San Miguel, El Salvadoror
Reims, France
Aachen, Germany
Coyoacan, Mexico
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
|Charlottesville
|Pleven, Bulgaria
Besancon, France
Winneba, Ghano (Friendship City)
Poggio a Caiano, Italy
|Chesapeake
|Joinville, Brazil
|Gordonsville
|Thoré-la-Rochette, France
|Hampton
|Vendome, France
Pietermaritzburg Msunduzi, South Africa
Anyang, South Korea
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
|Lynchburg
|Rueil Malmaison, France
Glauchau, Germany
|Newport News
|Taizhou, China
Greifswald, Germany
Neyagawa, Japan
|Norfolk
|Halifax, Canada
Ningbo, China
Toulon, France
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Tema, Ghana
Kochi, India
Kitakyushu, Japan
Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
Kalinigrad, Russia
Norfolk County, England, United Kingdom
|Richmond
|Zhengzhou, China
Saitama (Urawa), Japan
Segou, Mali
Windhoek, Namibia
Richmond upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
|Suffolk
|Oderzo, Italy
Suffolk, United Kingdom
|Virginia Beach
|Waiblingen, Germany
Miyazaki, Japan
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua (Friendship City)
Moss, Norway
Olongapo, Philippines
Ards and North Down Borough, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
What is a Friendship City?
A Friendship City is considered less formal than a sister city. In some cases, it is used as a first stage in the relationship, in which afterward an agreement for a long-term relationship may be formed.
