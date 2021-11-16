Turkeys, bananas, non-perishables, and perishables: Food giveaways coming soon to the Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Within the next few days, local communities can expect to see food giveaways in Portsmouth and Norfolk.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be two giveaways in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Department of Social Services will be distributing free bananas inside of the lobby at 1701 High Street.

Four minutes away, Emanuel AME Church will be giving away free bags of perishable and non-perishable food items. Those interested can drive or walk up to the church grounds located at 637 North Street.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command and CMA CGM Group will be partnering to distribute 2,500 turkeys in Norfolk.

Starting at 8 a.m., members and neighbors of the community can head to Military Circle Mall at 880 North Military Highway and pick up while supplies last.