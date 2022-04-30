SMITHFIELD, Va (WAVY) — Dozens of cyclists took to the paths of Smithfield Saturday morning for Tour de Cure.

The annual event takes cyclists through the paths of Windsor Castle Park in Smithfield. Participants cycled through a 12, 30, 63 or 100-mile route. A team of WAVY Warriors joined the cyclists early Saturday morning.

Money raised at the event helps pay for new medications and technologies research. The ADA has also been instrumental in rolling out co-pay initiatives and lobbying congress to cap the cost of insulin.

The event raised more than $437,000.

*The drone shot above was provided to 10 On Your Side by Images by Design

Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 14, Matt Diggs rode to raise awareness. He rode on the 100-mile trail.

“It becomes a mental game for me — after mile 50 it really becomes kind of a mental game,” he said.

He wants to show them that with proper care, you can not only live, but thrive, with the disease.

Diabetes Nurse Practitioner Dana Stallings told WAVY the number one thing is lifestyle habits. A good diet and exercise routine are vital to controlling blood sugar.

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

Tour de Cure 2022 (photo: WAVY/Marcos Ferraz)

However, with longer and more strenuous workouts like the ones Diggs is doing, blood sugar can be tricky to control.

“If you have a low blood sugar, it is putting extra stress and strain on your organs, so your organs are having to work harder to keep you alive, keep you functioning,” Stallings said.