A sweet sign of success for Portsmouth church working to help Houston

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Along a busy stretch of Turnpike Road in Portsmouth, handmade signs welcome donors at St. Mark Deliverance Center where a Hampton Roads-style effort is underway to help people in the Houston area of Texas.

Michael Haley pulled up Tuesday morning in the church’s parking lot to drop off drinking water.

“My aunt is a member here, so she called and said they need water. So, they needed water [and] I brought it along,” Haley said, explaining how he understands what it means to need and not have. “Actually this church helps me out quite a few times throughout the year.”

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

The politics of the triple disaster have supplanted some coverage of the human suffering that followed. Pastor Martha Provo, who has family in Texas, says many people are still in need.

Provo is in close contact with Bishop Andre Beatty of Kingdom Culture Center in Houston.

Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“There is so much need for water in the rural areas where they are unable to be touched. No one has been able to get to them at this time because they have so many other issues with busted pipes and everything else. [Beatty] stated this is going to be going on for at least two months. [The Houston community] is thanking us from their hearts and we are excited about community helping community,” said Provo.

Last week, 10 On Your Side told you about the church’s efforts to help Provos’ family and others. 10 On Your Side viewers heard the call to help Houston — and Hampton Roads responded.

Senior Pastor Martha Provo and husband Deacon Gregory Provo

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

“Right after that story [aired] if you can see and look around, a slew of people from different areas, different churches, people from different parts of the community — from Chesapeake, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, all around — called in. We have been getting calls left and right and we are so grateful,” said Provo.

Some churches have even launched a youth challenge to get children involved in the charitable effort, said Provo.

Princeton poses with #HoustonStrong

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Because of the response, the church extended the collection period by one week. Items such as canned food, dried food, and diapers can be donated each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. So far, donors have contributed $700 via the church’s Cash App($SMDC2) for transport expenses.

(Photo courtesy: Kimberly Wimbish)

Portsmouth developer Alvin Keels Jr. will pick up the remaining balance, according to his spokesperson Kimberly Wimbish.

An 18-wheeler will be loaded Saturday morning and then head west for Houston. Provo says she will offer a prayer for everyone involved in the trip.

“We are elated and we are grateful. 10 On Your Side, we thank you from our heart to yours to allow us to see how much people really want to help out and assist,” said Provo.

For additional information, contact the church’s office at 757-399-9915.