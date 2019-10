NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department says thousands of people attended their sixth annual Trunk or Treat event, Saturday.

During the event, police said kids of all ages dressed in their favorite costume to meet with first-responders and local community partners.

“Everyone had a wonderful time, especially, Norfolk’s Finest,” said Norfolk Public Information Officer, William Pickering.

