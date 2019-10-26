The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will bring people to Mount Trashmore from all over Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach, V.a. (WAVY) — At 10 this morning, people all across Hampton Roads will be making a sea of pink as they walk to make strides against breast cancer. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43’s Stephanie Harris and Symone Davis are out at The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. It’s being held at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, risk and honor the lives of survivors. The Hampton Roads’ Chapter of the American Cancer Society is partnering with us to spread the powerful life-changing message.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on both Southside and Peninsula offers a unique opportunity to unite as a community to remember, reflect and raise funds to save lives. The American Cancer Society funds innovative breast cancer research, promotes education and risk reduction as well as providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a day that shouldn’t be missed and won’t be forgotten.