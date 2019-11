Photo courtesy of the Hampton Police Department.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Hampton hosted its 21st Annual Coliseum Central Holiday Parade on Saturday morning.

The parade route began at Sentara CarePlex along Coliseum Drive and ran through Peninsula Town Center. It ended at the Riverpointe Shopping Center.

Local bands, animal units, nonprofit organizations, schools, and floats marched through the streets.

