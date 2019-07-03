VB father needs help from community to complete basketball court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is looking to keep kids busy and out of trouble for the summer, but his hoop dreams for the kids are missing something: the hoops.

“The idea is to keep off the streets,” said Peter McNeil.

McNeil and his family love living in Lynnhaven Landing in Virginia Beach.

“I just moved here about two months ago,” he added.

But he immediately noticed something was missing. McNeil says there isn’t a place for kids to play basketball. “They have this big open area with no basketball hoop,” McNeil said.

The father of three grew up in the Bronx, and his days were spent at the court.

“There was one on every corner,” McNeil added.

McNeil is now focused on an enclosed area at his complex. It was once used for tennis, but now it sits dormant.

“All we need is the time for someone to come and help maybe fix cracks on the floors, paint some lines and we have a black top,” he said.

Someone put a movable hoop, but it is hanging on by a thread. McNeil envisions something more permanent.

“We could get four hoops up,” McNeil added. “I can try to teach them some drills, some exercise drills and maybe even run a small tournament out of here.”

Lynnhaven Landing is a non-profit complex. What money there is is spent to make repairs to the homes. Management would love to see a place for basketball, but the funds aren’t there.

“Idle time is the devil’s playground,” McNeil said. “Why not make this God’s playground?”

McNeil thinks this is win-win for kids and parents.

“Instead of having them hang out in the streets and on the grass, they are coming an enclosed area and see that your kid is playing basketball and safe,” McNeil added.

McNeil is looking for someone from the community to help take back his.

“I’m calling out to anybody, anybody who wants to partner up,” McNeil said. “Let’s go get it.”

If you’d like to help, email WAVY’s Jason Marks at jason.marks@wavy.com.