Va. Beach chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity uses mentoring club to help local teens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A mentoring club, “Golden Fold,” is working to take back the community through enlightening students.

The club meets at Green Run High School during the school year. It’s run by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.’s Virginia Beach chapter.

Students come to learn about different skills needed for life, like finance and leadership.

Seko Varner, who is the founder of the program, says they serve around 25 students and that giving back through mentoring helps shape future generations.

“The thing I really love about mentoring is I’m kind of investing in my future,” said Varner. “These are the young men who will be the doctors, the police officers, the senators, possibly the president — they’re going to make decisions that are going to affect me when I’m older. And so we’re truly investing in my future.”

Varner added, “Plus it was done to me, so I feel like it’s part of my future to give back.”