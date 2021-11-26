Tattoo parlor offers free cover-ups for gang, hate-group related ink

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local tattoo parlor is taking steps to take back their community.

Gregs Tattoo’s, located in Portsmouth, is offering free coverups this holiday season for people who no longer want their ink because of its meaning. Anyone with gang-related, hate group-related, trafficking-related, or racially offensive tattoos are invited to come in to have the mark modified – zero judgment.

“We understand that people change,” read the business’s Instagram post. “We believe that bad decisions and mistakes should not be the end of the road if people are willing to make the effort to join our community and society in a positive way regardless of their past.”

10 On Your Side sat down with the man who’s spearheading the effort – a tattoo artist named Joe.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, the parlor has opened their CashApp for people looking to help out.

As of Friday, they are covering all costs out of pocket.

Qualifications for cover ups:

If you have a tattoo that is gang-related that could possibly be dangerous for you to wear, or prevents you from finding employment or moving on with your life, it could qualify.

If you have a hate group symbol, or other racially offensive tattoos, it could qualify.

If you have some other tattoo that could cause physical or emotional harm to you or the community it could qualify.

If you have been a victim of trafficking and have identifying tattoos it could qualify.

You can schedule your consultation by clicking here.

