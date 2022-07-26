NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At WAVY-TV 10, we think it’s important to showcase people working hard to make their neighborhoods a better place to live through positivity and unity. We call it “Taking Back the Community.”

Derrick Isabell, or Izzy the DJ as many know him, is doing just that in a matter of days by providing scholarships, and life resources, at a very special free event.

“Our mantra for the Izzy Community Day is For the People by the People,” Derrick said.

From the moment you meet Derrick and his team, you realize they are an energetic force for good.

On Saturday, August 6, Derrick plans to hold the 3rd Annual Izzy’s Community Day in Norfolk.

“It’s a safe space for people to bond and have a good time and build bridges together.”

Derrick’s goal is to provide free resources for children to adults.

“We have live entertainment, petting zoos, we’re giving away free haircuts,” Derrick said.

There will also be a job fair, financial literacy workshops, insurance information and so much more.

“We have free college admissions, college applications. We even have small business workshops, first time homeowner workshops.”

While dancing to music at the event, or chowing down on great food, make sure you check out special clinics for budding athletes.

“Basketball sports clinics, football sports clinics, cheerleading, tennis, boxing.”

As a graduate of Norfolk State University, Derrick knows how import a good education is for success. That’s why he plans to give out five “Izzypreneur Scholarships” to HBCU students at $3,000 a piece.

“All you have to do to enter is submit a one-minute pitch video explaining what an entrepreneur is to you, and how attending an HBCU can contribute to becoming a successful entrepreneur.”

Izzy’s Community Day will be held on Derrick’s birthday, and there is no doubt that you showing up is the best gift he could receive.

“Just get here, that’s all we want you to do. Get here and we’ll handle the rest.”

Izzy’s Community Day is Saturday, August 6, from noon to six outside of Jacox Elementary in Norfolk. The school’s address is 1300 Marshall Avenue, Norfolk, 23504.

If you would like to volunteer, be a vendor, or donate to the cause, click here.

The celebrity guest for the event is DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club.

Please register in advance, at this link.

Get updates on Izzy’s Community Day on Instagram and Facebook.