PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As of July 7, 22 people have been shot to death in Portsmouth since the start of the year, and at least 80 have been injured in shootings, according to data collected by 10 On Your Side’s investigative team.

The Portsmouth Police Department has alerted the public to a shooting nearly every two days this year. In March, city police reported that violent crimes were up 56% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same time period in 2021.

Our investigative team built a new tool to help you track gun violence in your neighborhood. Click here to view and interact with the map.

As neighborhoods bleed and families mourn, city leaders and advocates are searching for a way to take back their community from violent crime.

Their latest effort comes in the form of a town hall to address violent crime that is scheduled at the New First Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. Community leaders, like Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore and Bishop Barry Randall, will be joined by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to have a community discussion about the violence plaguing the city.

“I am hopeful that the Office of the Attorney General will be able to offer additional resources to the various public safety departments of this city (police/sheriff),” Randall told 10 On Your Side in a statement. “With Portsmouth being short staffed within the police department, a newly-terminated chief of police, and a city manager without any municipal government leadership skills, we need the state to step in and help us manage this crime epidemic.”

The town hall comes two days after Portsmouth’s latest police chief, Renaldo Prince, was fired by the same person who hired him — the newly-appointed city manager, Tonya Chapman. Prince worked under Chapman when she served as the city’s police chief, before she resigned in March 2019 citing racism within the department. Prince is the third police chief to leave the department in the same number of years. His predecessor, Angela Greene, was also fired.

Prince was scheduled to attend the town hall, but will not be present representing the department, according to PPD Sgt. Misty Holley. Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins will attend in his place.