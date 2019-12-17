‘Operation High Tide’ nets large numbers of drugs, guns in Hampton Roads; 20 people convicted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A large scale law enforcement operation focusing on “some of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads” has led to 20 convictions on drug and gun-related charges since it was initiated in early September.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement on Tuesday alongside other federal authorities and law enforcement chiefs from Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.
In addition to the convictions, authorities say “Operation High Tide,” seized 78 firearms and nearly $1 million in narcotics, including seven kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of crack cocaine, 625 grams of heroin, 100 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana, 120 grams of methamphetamine, as well as other drugs. More than $560,000 was also seized.
“Armed criminals are the principal players involved in the deadly cycles of turf battles and gang conflicts that deprive our neighborhoods and families of the peace and security they deserve,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a release. “Operation High Tide is the latest highly-coordinated effort from federal, state, and local law enforcement to tackle violent crime in Hampton Roads. Through this operation, we are making our strong partnership known and felt in Hampton Roads, as we apprehend and remove from the streets those individuals who have committed serious offenses and put the safety of our communities in danger.”
Here’s the list of those apprehended, and the charges to which they pleaded guilty:
|Name, Age, Hometown
|Charges
|Sentencing
|Brian D. Best, 34
Virginia Beach
|Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
|Feb. 27, 2020
|Antisha Carrington, 25
Virginia Beach
|Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana
|Feb. 21, 2020
|Kawanta D. Epps, 40
Norfolk
|Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin
|Feb. 19, 2020
|Anthony L. Green, 48
Chesapeake
|Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin
|March 12, 2020
|Corey L. Jones, 50
Portsmouth
|Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime
|Feb. 19, 2020
|Dominic D. Jones, 26
Portsmouth
|Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime
|Feb. 11, 2020
|Malcolm D. Jones, Sr., 45
Portsmouth
|Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl; Distribution of Acetyl Fentanyl
|Feb. 5, 2020
|Shon E. Melton, 30
Portsmouth
|Distribution of Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Firearm
|March 26, 2020
|Gary Norfleet, 52
Chesapeake
|Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Felon in Possession of a Firearm
|Feb. 11, 2020
|Jermaine C. Parker, 35
Chesapeake
|Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime
|Feb. 3, 2020
|Corey S. Reed, 38
Norfolk
|Distribution of Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
|Jan. 9, 2020
|Jameel M. Simmons, 37
Portsmouth
|Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime
|Jan. 23, 2020
|Jelami M. Smith, 43
Portsmouth
|Distribution of Heroin
|Feb. 2, 2020
|Robert B. Spruill, 39
Chesapeake
|Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine
|Feb. 27, 2020
|Hasheed Mills, 25
Portsmouth
|Distribution of Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Distribution of Cocaine
|Feb. 28, 2020
|Tajh Rodgers, 29
Portsmouth
|Robbery Affecting Commerce; Using, Carrying, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; and 3 counts of Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime
|Jan. 9, 2020
|Glenn Farris, 36
Norfolk
|Using a Communication Facility to Commit, Cause, and Facilitate the Distribution of Controlled Substance
|Feb. 12, 2020
|Malcom Jones, Jr., 25
Portsmouth
|Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin
|Feb. 18, 2020
|Raewkon A. Pierce, 24
Portsmouth
|Distribution of Cocaine
|March 16, 2020
|Johnnie Ross, 29
Portsmouth
|Distribution of Fentanyl
|March 31, 2020