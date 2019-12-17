‘Operation High Tide’ nets large numbers of drugs, guns in Hampton Roads; 20 people convicted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A large scale law enforcement operation focusing on “some of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads” has led to 20 convictions on drug and gun-related charges since it was initiated in early September.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement on Tuesday alongside other federal authorities and law enforcement chiefs from Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

In addition to the convictions, authorities say “Operation High Tide,” seized 78 firearms and nearly $1 million in narcotics, including seven kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of crack cocaine, 625 grams of heroin, 100 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana, 120 grams of methamphetamine, as well as other drugs. More than $560,000 was also seized.

WAVY Photo

“Armed criminals are the principal players involved in the deadly cycles of turf battles and gang conflicts that deprive our neighborhoods and families of the peace and security they deserve,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a release. “Operation High Tide is the latest highly-coordinated effort from federal, state, and local law enforcement to tackle violent crime in Hampton Roads. Through this operation, we are making our strong partnership known and felt in Hampton Roads, as we apprehend and remove from the streets those individuals who have committed serious offenses and put the safety of our communities in danger.”

Here’s the list of those apprehended, and the charges to which they pleaded guilty: