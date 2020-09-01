Norfolk Police deliver hundreds of meals weekly to seniors during COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officers with the Norfolk Police Department are volunteering their time to help lend a hand to seniors who need it most.

10 On Your Side went out with officers Tuesday as they loaded up hundreds of meals in their cars and dropped them off to seniors in the community. They do this every week in partnership with Southside Gems and Seniors Aging Gracefully. 900 meals get passed out.

“Our seniors are sometimes they seem to be the ones forgotten and we want to make sure that they know that we are here for them. No matter what,” said Norfolk Police Officer Eddie Rodriguez

“We knew with COVID-19 that seniors didn’t have a way of getting food. There was no market over here, this is a food desert over here on the southside, and we wanted to know what could we do,” said Sarah Peoples Perry with Southside Gems.

“They look forward to us coming. When we get there on Tuesday, they’re waiting at the door for us,” said Jan House with Seniors Aging Gracefully.

Officer Rodriguez says volunteering has had a positive impact on his life.

“It’s enriching for the community to see us in a different light and when I go home at night, I know I’ve done a good job protecting my community, but also serving my community, so it’s enriching to me also. I love it,” said Officer Rodriguez.

If you would like to give any donations, or if you want to volunteer, you can learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/sagseniorgroup/

The City of Norfolk has also compiled a COVID-19 Resource Guide.

