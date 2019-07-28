Norfolk community calls for change after 7-year-old girl shot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than a dozen people have been shot in Hampton Roads since Wednesday night, including a 7-year-old girl shot outside of a home in Norfolk.

Community members gathered on Saturday in the neighborhood where she was shot for a “Stop The Violence” rally.

Children and adults stood united with signs, spreading a message to stop the violence and save lives.

15-year-old Sierra Johnson doesn’t live in the Lexington Park community, but she made it her mission to be there. “It’s serious. She’s a little kid. A kid should not be getting shot, especially that young,” she said.

“We are here together in unity!” the attendees chanted.

Johnson joined the Stop the Violence rally group hoping to make a difference.”If people actually listen and try to change, cause if nobody is paying attention, nothing is going to change. It’s just words,” she said.

These ralliers say enough is enough. “We’re losing people twice a week out here. We need help we need more concern for the community,” said Mike Pain.

Pain, who is with the original “Black Panthers of Virginia” hopes more people will see their plea, but also hopes they’re setting a better example for the youth.

“I think it brings awareness and its good for children of every community to see a strong positive presence,” Pain said.

He says this shouldn’t happen.”The sad part about this is, we have children, this child is seven years old fighting for her life. That’s insane,” Pain added

Johnson says she understands, it’s now or never. “They keep saying we’re the future, but we keep getting hurt and shot. There’s not going to be no future if it keep happening,” said Johnson.