HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – National Night Out (NNO) is an annual event, held in an effort to build safer communities by promoting police-community partnerships.

Millions of neighbors take part in NNO by participating in block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events.

This year’s official NNO is being held on Tuesday, August 1. 159 cities across Virginia are participating.

Here are what some of our localities have planned:

National Night Out Events in Hampton Roads

Hampton

The Coliseum Central Annual Health & Safety Fair takes place August 1 from 4-7 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive. This free, family-friendly event is in conjunction with National Night Out to promote safety, wellness, crime prevention, neighborhood unity, and fun!

Police, fire and sheriff’s departments will be on-hand to demonstrate safety vehicles and equipment. Kid-friendly activities include face-painting, balloon animals, games, music, and more!

Neighborhood Night Out is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the convention center from 3-7 p.m. Click here to schedule your donation appointment.

Newport News

Celebrate National Night Out and Back to School with WPNSTA Yorktown MWR Community Recreation on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m. at Sports Zone Fitness Center. Stop by and grab some free school supplies while supplies last. Quantities are limited. Sponsored by Operation Homefront.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk will be hosting National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. This year’s National Night Out will take place at 701 Berkley Ave. Ext. The event will be held rain or shine. Some of the many activities that families can take part in are meeting Police Chief Mark Talbot, learning about city and community resources, and more.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth will be hosting its National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. This year’s event will take place at Festival Park, located next to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, from 3-8 p.m.

Suffolk

Suffolk’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Suffolk has been ranked in the top 10 for over a decade and has also been first in the nation five times. For more information on Suffolk’s 2023 National Night Out, visit www.suffolknno.com.

The city’s National Night Out will start with a Community Kickoff event on June 13 at 6 p.m. at Suffolk City Hall, located at 442 W. Washington St. Residents will be able to learn more about the national event as well as register for National Night Out.

