National Night Out 2019 in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again! Local first-responders are hosting their annual National Night Out event.

What is National Night Out?

NNO is an event that is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities.

These programs can include police efforts to prevent drug-related crimes, increase neighborhood watch culture and other “anti-crime” efforts.

Officers go into their local communities to spread the word about the programs and have a little fun!

This means anywhere from backyard cookouts, live music and other activities that vary depending on the city.

10 On Your Side invited police chiefs from cities across Hampton Roads to stop by our Portsmouth studios to talk about this year’s National Night Out event in their communities!

National Night Out Events per City

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene told WAVY News 10, “This year, we have 23 National Night Out events… it’s a chance for officers to engage with the community.”

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said ice cream, hamburgers, and hotdogs will be available at their NNO event. You can watch the full interview below.

Tune into WAVY News at 4 p.m. from now until the National Night Out event on August 6 to see more chats with local police chiefs.