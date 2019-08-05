Local pastor brings community, law enforcement together with basketball tournament

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News pastor is on a mission to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community — and he’s taking that mission to the basketball court.

Four years ago, Willard Maxwell created the “In-Touch Community Basketball Tournament.”

It’s a way for community members to challenge law enforcement on the court, while building relationships that extend off of it.

Maxwell says he created the event to build trust and stop the cycle of crime by unifying the community.

“When we begin to create unity in the community, it begins to make the community safer,” said Maxwell. “When the police and the citizens trust each other and work with each other and respect each other, it just makes life a whole lot better and you will have a better quality of life because you will feel safer in your neighborhoods, you’ll trust the police and the police will know they can depend on us .”

There was one particular event in Maxwell’s life that motivated him to create the tournament.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris will share that story — and have more from the tournament — coming up Monday on WAVY News 10 Today.