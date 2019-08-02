Local company working to improve Norfolk community where 7-year-old was shot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Changes are happening to “take back the community” where a 7-year-old girl was shot last week.

New lights are going up on a building along Princess Anne Road, and soon 10 Bradford pear tees that block some of the lighting will come down.

“That’s good. I love it!” Belinda Fields told 10 On Your Side.

Residents are really happy about the changes going on in their neighborhood, and no one is more ecstatic then Latrillion Wilson.

Wilson’s granddaughter is the one who was shot last week. She laughed and clapped her hands while exclaiming, “thank you, thank you, thank you. God is good!’

Lawson Companies told 10 On Your Side that immediately after the shooting, they doubled security patrols by off-duty police officers on the property.

They’ve also scheduled a community meeting for Monday, August 5 at 5 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center.

In a statement, Vice President Susan Glancy said in part: “We plan to discuss other potential initiatives that together with the residents of the community we can implement to raise awareness and create energy around a call to action in the community.”

Because no one wants to see anyone else, least of all a child, hurt or worse.

Wilson’s granddaughter is still recovering in the hospital, but looking forward to coming home to a safer community.