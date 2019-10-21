A local woman is living in a tent to raise money for Dorian victims

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been 44 days since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Outer Banks, leaving people to pick up the pieces.

Many residents say they’re not getting enough help from the government.

Although President Trump authorized funding for counties affected by the storm, FEMA denied individual assistance for Dorian victims.

Now the community is stepping up.

If you were looking for a way to help, head over to Todd Stadium in Newport news over the next few days.

That’s where you’ll find Marie Boyd in a tent with a mission.

“People ask me all the time are you scared, I’m not scared,” said Boyd who is making a tent her home for the next few days.

She said she’ll stay safe one way or another, so that’s not her real fear. “I’m scared that people won’t show up.”

As a humanitarian and leader of the Hampton Roads Good Samaritan Fund, Marie saw an opportunity to help those in Ocracoke when the individual federal funds were denied.

“I think I’m close to a thousand and I’ve only been here since six this morning,” she said.

She is collecting donations at Todd Stadium, inside a tent.

Boyd said, “Ocracoke is like one flat place now. People are living in tents, people are living in RV’s, they can’t go home. I mean insurance, sure, but that takes time.”

In the time she’s been here the donations are coming and so is the reassurance that this is what she is supposed to be doing.

“Even this morning God showed me exactly what it felt like for a tent to come down on you. It was like we were in a hurricane, things were swirling and I thought about the fear these people must have. And then they have to come back to where do I get the money to just go to the grocery store and get some diapers” Says Marie Boyd, Leader of the Hampton Roads Good Samaritan Fund



So she wants you to donate not just for these victims.

“I want people to understand that fire, hurricanes, natural disasters do not discriminate. It can happen to the richest to the poorest and be prepared one day it’s going to happen to you and you’re gonna hope that somebody like me cares enough to help” Says Marie Boyd, Leader of the Hampton Roads Good Samaritan Fund



Marie said, she doesn’t have a set goal, but all of the donations will be going towards the victims in Ocracoke.

Boyd has partnered with the Red Cross to make sure everything gets to those impacted.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.