NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Foundation has selected ten local organizations to receive its first round of “mini grants.”

The money comes from a new program supporting organizations working to curb violence, by promoting recovery and community building in areas affected by crime.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city confirmed 40 groups applied to receive a part of the $100,000 in federal funds, of which ten were chosen.

Here’s the list of the organizations selected in this round:

Organization Name Amount Awarded Guns Down Movement Inc $10,000 Let’s Make a Difference $8,000 Reck League $10,000 TWP: The Youth Movement $10,000 GlorYous Works Foundation Inc. $10,000 Pain Provides Purpose Foundation LLC $10,000 The Bibbs Firm $10,000 Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads (Kidz Fitness LLC) $10,000 Giving Hearts Incorporated $6,500 Impact VA Incorporated $10,000

The City of Norfolk is using $200,000 it received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 towards this program.

A second fall round of grants totaling $100,000 will be awarded to eligible organizations. The deadline to apply for this round is September 16 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for details on grant eligibility, criteria and to apply online.