NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Foundation has selected ten local organizations to receive its first round of “mini grants.”

The money comes from a new program supporting organizations working to curb violence, by promoting recovery and community building in areas affected by crime.

The city confirmed 40 groups applied to receive a part of the $100,000 in federal funds, of which ten were chosen.

Here’s the list of the organizations selected in this round:

Organization NameAmount Awarded
Guns Down Movement Inc $10,000
Let’s Make a Difference $8,000
Reck League $10,000
TWP: The Youth Movement $10,000
GlorYous Works Foundation Inc. $10,000
Pain Provides Purpose Foundation LLC $10,000
The Bibbs Firm $10,000
Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads (Kidz Fitness LLC) $10,000
Giving Hearts Incorporated $6,500
Impact VA Incorporated $10,000

The City of Norfolk is using $200,000 it received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 towards this program.

A second fall round of grants totaling $100,000 will be awarded to eligible organizations. The deadline to apply for this round is September 16 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for details on grant eligibility, criteria and to apply online.