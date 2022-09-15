NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Foundation has selected ten local organizations to receive its first round of “mini grants.”
The money comes from a new program supporting organizations working to curb violence, by promoting recovery and community building in areas affected by crime.
The city confirmed 40 groups applied to receive a part of the $100,000 in federal funds, of which ten were chosen.
Here’s the list of the organizations selected in this round:
|Organization Name
|Amount Awarded
|Guns Down Movement Inc
|$10,000
|Let’s Make a Difference
|$8,000
|Reck League
|$10,000
|TWP: The Youth Movement
|$10,000
|GlorYous Works Foundation Inc.
|$10,000
|Pain Provides Purpose Foundation LLC
|$10,000
|The Bibbs Firm
|$10,000
|Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads (Kidz Fitness LLC)
|$10,000
|Giving Hearts Incorporated
|$6,500
|Impact VA Incorporated
|$10,000
The City of Norfolk is using $200,000 it received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 towards this program.
A second fall round of grants totaling $100,000 will be awarded to eligible organizations. The deadline to apply for this round is September 16 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for details on grant eligibility, criteria and to apply online.