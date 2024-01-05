PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the number of syphilis cases continues to rise in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is recommending health districts with higher rates offer testing to all sexually active people between the ages of 15 and 44.

This map shows that all seven cities in Hampton Roads fall in the high category.

“Syphilis can have severe consequences for anyone infected if left untreated,” said VDH Assistant Director of STD Prevention & Surveillance, Brian Collins.

VDH recently launched this data dashboard and webpage dedicated to information and education about the sexually transmitted infection.

Syphilis cases climbed 22% in Virginia last year.

Virginia Beach Health Director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, told WAVY, “One of the things I think we saw over the last several years – partly due to the pandemic – seen a decrease in the number of people who were going to the doctor for well visits, routine health maintenance.”

Dr. Pedati believes that could be one reason for the increase.

Collins added that people meeting sexual partners online and Opioid use are also factors, but he said, “For most people the greatest risk factor for getting syphilis is just living in a community with a high background rate of syphilis because it increases the likelihood you might be exposed.”

Case in point, babies are being born with syphilis at an alarming rate in the U.S. More than 3,700 in 2022. That’s over 10 times the number reported in 2012 according to the CDC. Up to 40% of babies born to mothers with untreated syphilis are stillborn or die from the infection.

“So, one of the things we are trying to encourage is people getting back to those routine health visits,” Dr. Pedati said.

Doctors are encouraged to take thorough sexual health histories from all patients, and patients are encouraged to get tested whether at their doctors office or a local health department.