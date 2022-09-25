PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk.

For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.

The festival is full of authentic Greek food and attendees can not only enjoy food but see traditional Greek dances while enjoying Greek music.

This year’s festival is extra special to Katsias and everyone else helping to put the four-day event together.

“It’s the first full festival since the pandemic,” he said. “We had one in 2019. We’ve had the festival now for over 30 years embracing our Greek heritage to everyone in the Hampton Roads or Tidewater community. And we’re back.”

The event is free, open to the public, and also includes a marketplace.

The festival runs from October 13 to 16 at 7220 Granby St. in Norfolk. You can find more details about this year’s festival here.

