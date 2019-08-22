Suffolk woman wins more than $80,000 from Virginia Lottery ticket bought in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman won $85,458 from the Virginia Lottery’s “Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot” game ticket that she bought in Chesapeake.

According to the Virginia Lottery, a woman in Monique Scott’s hometown had just won $30,000 from playing that same game — so she had to give it a try.

Scott bought two Lottery game tickets from the Royal Farms store on Churchland Boulevard.

She thought she had only won $600 until she took her winning ticket to the Lottery’s customer service center in Hampton and learned she’d be getting the top prize.

The “Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot” is an instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won, according to the Virginia Lottery.