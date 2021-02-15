Southeastern Virginia Health System to host annual Food Fetê fundraiser virtually

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) announced the plan to host their annual food fundraiser virtually this year.

The group says their 8th-Annual Food Fetê Fundraiser will be held on Thursday, March 11, at 6 p.m. for $50 a person.

The organizations says the keynote speaker will be Dr. Daniel Carey, Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

The public is invited to join in for food and entertainment from area restaurants in Hampton Roads.

SEVHS has operated for over 42 years and works as a community-based health care provider in Southeastern Virginia for the insured, uninsured and underinsured.

Organizers say all proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards patient care to assist those who are unable to afford quality healthcare otherwise and add that $25 of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

