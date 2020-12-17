Smithfield Foods grants $300,000 to Hampton Roads Workforce Council

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council received a large grant from Smithfield Foods on Tuesday.

According to the grantor, they gave Hampton Roads Workforce Council $300,000 to help support the nonprofit’s new Veterans Employment Center in Newport News. The center, when it opens, will provide transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses the resources and coaching needed to return to civilian life.

“We are so thankful to Smithfield Foods for this major grant. We appreciate the opportunity to work with a world-class, Virginia-based organization that maintains a deep understanding of the importance of supporting American veterans,” said Hampton Roads Workforce Council CEO and President Shawn Avery. “The advancement of this program will allow us to provide veterans and military spouses the resources needed to successfully transition to civilian life and achieve their career goals.”

Smithfield Foods says their contribution will help with on-site hiring support, office hours with professionals for career consultations, and access to employment opportunities in the region, such as open positions at Smithfield Foods.

“As an American food company, we believe in supporting the men and women who have served our country and are confident that this center will provide incredible opportunities for military veterans and their spouses,” said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer at Smithfield Foods.

The company says they have more than 1,800 veterans across the United States and were recently recognized as a Best for Vets Employers 2020 by Military Times for the second consecutive year.

