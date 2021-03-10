Small town Virginia farmers honor COVID-19 victims in a big way

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Just off Route 31 in Wakefield, you’ll find thousands of flags planted at Drewry Farms.

It’s a memorial honoring Virginians who have died from COVID-19. One flag for every Virginian lost.

The farm owners say Wakefield is a small rural community. They either knew or knew of every local person who passed away due to the pandemic.

“In urban areas, you could go through this whole pandemic and maybe not know anybody who died. That’s not true here,” said Amy Drewry, memorial co-organizer and farm co-owner.

She and her husband, Michael Drewry, have planted more than 7,000 flags.

“We took a break a couple of weeks ago and already need to put out another couple thousand, ” Michael Drewry said.

The memorial site has become a reminder for drivers to see while going by and a quiet place for some to come a reflect on the lives lost.

“Sometimes they walk through slowly and thoughtfully. Those are typically the ones that lost someone they knew or loved,” Amy Drewry said.

She goes on to say the flags are intentionally different colors. The couple wanted to raise awareness of the diversity of those impacted by the pandemic. They say it’s important to be inclusive during these hard times because, at the end of the day, we’re all human.

“Every time I put down a flag, it just reminds me that this is a person lost. A doctor, a nurse had to care for this person and now, unfortunately, the undertaker too,” Michael Drewry said.

The Drewrys say they will keep planting the flags until Virginians stop losing their loved ones to the virus.

If you would like to visit or contribute to the memorial

