WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks with Lisa Renee Jennings and Senior Scientist Chris Moore from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation about Clean the Bay Day.

On Saturday, June 3 participate in Clean the Bay Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Since 1989, the annual tradition has removed about 7.18 million pounds of debris from the shoreline.

Hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the event removes harmful litter and debris from the Bay. Registration is closed, but their are walk-up locations available at the link here.

Continue cleaning the Bay all week from June 4 through June 10. Click here for more information about cleaning the Bay.

