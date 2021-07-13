Shoe drive: Battling bullying while building confidence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Stomp out bullying with a fresh pair of shoes. That’s the goal of a local Air National Guardsman, but she needs your help to make sure her event can help as many children as possible.

“I have always loved volunteering and giving back. It’s something I always saw my mom do,” said Tech Sergeant Becca Adams.

So, Adams created the Fast Forward Shoe Drive in Newport News.

“I call it Fast Forward Shoe Drive because my mission and goal is to move kids forward through shoes by building confidence and eliminating bullying,” explained Adams.

She said she pulled from her own life when creating the mission of this organization.

“I was bullied growing up for the lack of shoes or fancy clothes and things like that, and so, being older now and being able to give back and make sure, Hey, I might be able to prevent a child from being bullied, you know, that’s very important to me.”

Adams began the shoe drives in 2018. This year she continues to collect new and gently used shoes for kids in preschool and older. There are drop off locations throughout Hampton Roads.

Donating shoes is such a simple gesture to show kids we are with them every step of the way.

“The kids are so happy, and so grateful, and you’re right, it makes a huge impact on their self esteem and their day,” said Adams.

The deadline for shoe donations is August 8, so volunteers can make sure they are clean and ready for the kids. They are also accepting school supplies to distribute.

To find the drop off location closest to you, to make a monetary donation, or to become a sponsor for the event, click here.

This event is for any child in Hampton Roads who is in need of shoes.