NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local health experts are hosting a virtual town hall on ways to overcome mental health challenges that teenagers face.

The virtual town hall, hosted by Southeastern Virginia Health Systems (SEVHS), will focus on ways that teens can overcome mental health challenges. It is set to take place on Facebook Live from 7 to 8 p.m. on May 24.

The town hall will be moderated by Lance ‘Woo’ Jones who is a senior family services specialist with the Hampton Department of Social Services. The four panelists include: