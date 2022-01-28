Sentara rolls out new program to support frontline workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare has launched a new program to help support frontline workers who have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the most recent surge.

The first-of-its-kind program redeploys team members from Sentara corporate, hospital support and health plan divisions. They will volunteer in non-clinical roles at hospitals.

After announcing the program, nearly 500 non-clinical team members expressed interest in the program. More than 380 shifts were covered in the very first week of the program.

