Sentara rolls out new program to support frontline workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare has launched a new program to help support frontline workers who have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the most recent surge.
The first-of-its-kind program redeploys team members from Sentara corporate, hospital support and health plan divisions. They will volunteer in non-clinical roles at hospitals.
After announcing the program, nearly 500 non-clinical team members expressed interest in the program. More than 380 shifts were covered in the very first week of the program.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.