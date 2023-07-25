NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Health awarded $5.3 million in grants to more than 130 community partners in Virginia and North Carolina.

Sentara awarded $500,000 to the Hampton Roads Community Health Center (HRCHC) to replace their mobile dental van, which provides dental care vulnerable populations in the community. The dental program visits more than 30 public schools as well as serving Hampton Roads’ unhoused population.

In partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) they contributed $100,000 to the Hope House Foundation. The Hope House Foundation provides access to food, medical care, and fitness equipment to residents in the Market Heights community.

“We believe that by investing in local, community-based health equity programs and initiatives, particularly in areas of behavioral health, health care accessibility, and affordable housing, we can make a significant impact on improving the well-being of underserved populations,” said Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, ACM, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Impact at Sentara. “Together with our community partners, we are dedicated to creating a positive and lasting change in the communities we serve.”

Over half of their investment this grant cycle will “support community-based health equity programs and initiatives centered around behavioral health and equitable access to health care for underserved communities.”

Across Hampton Roads, the Peninsula and Northeast North Carolina over 50 community partners received grants.

Sentara will accept grant applications for the Fall 2023 Grant Cycle beginning August 1 through September 1, 2023. Visit Sentara Cares for additional information about partnership and funding opportunities.