Save the Date: Help 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters on August 18

PORTSMOUTH, VA: July 18, 2018 (WAVY) – In just one month, WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in our second annual Clear the Shelters Day. It is a groundbreaking, community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes on August 18! Last year, more than 2,000 animals were adopted at either low-cost, or no-cost, from 15 area shelters in the four weeks leading up to and including Clear the Shelters Day.

Priority Automotive and Stihl are returning local sponsors of 10 On Your Side’s Clear the Shelters. New to the mission this year is sponsor Tidewater Community College. Also partnering on the initiative is Kellam Mechanical & Casey Subaru to help promote our “Cutest Pet Contest”, which runs August 1-15. Look for more details soon.

Harrison’s Moving and Storage are proud sponsors of a Kitty Cam installed in Chesapeake Animal Services to drive more local awareness. You can check out the live feed on WAVY.com.

“WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV are proud to partner with local businesses and NBC stations around the country to help animals find a forever home,” said WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “We set the bar last year and we would love to beat it by helping you take home your new best friend.”

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 know shelters experience overcrowding issues during the Summer months because of Spring litters and we want to help address it. Look for 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris’ Clear the Shelters reports every Saturday on WAVY News 10 at 6 a.m. throughout the campaign. Visit WAVY.com’s Clear the Shelters page to view her reports, find a participating shelter near you and check out our live Kitty Cam inside Chesapeake Animal Services to find your purr-fect companion. And be sure to follow the WAVY TV 10 Facebook Page to see the featured Pet of the Day.

Below is a list of area shelters and rescues and their respective websites or social media pages which will contain specific information about how each is participating on national Clear the Shelters Day, August 18.

CAT Team 7

Chesapeake Animal Services

Chesapeake Humane Society

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

Lil’ Roar Cat Rescue

Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center

Norfolk SPCA

Peninsula SPCA

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Portsmouth Humane Society

SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina

Suffolk Animal Care Center

The Cat Corner

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center

Virginia Beach SPCA

Nationally, more than 80,000 pets were adopted in 2017. The unprecedented partnership included NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, Nexstar NBC Affiliates, Telemundo Stations and hundreds of shelters across the country and in Puerto Rico.

The Clear the Shelters initiative first launched in 2014 in the Dallas-Fort Worth market as a partnership between KXAS, KXTX and dozens of North Texas animal shelters. The effort from 2014 resulted in more than 2,200 animals adopted in one day, the most adopted in one day in North Texas.