Salvation Army’s ‘Community Thanksgiving Feast’ feeds over 600 people

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Salvation Army provided free, warm Thanksgiving meals to over 370 people on Sunday.

The feast was held at the Kroc Center in Norfolk. Families and individuals were offered seated meals to partake in free food and fellowship.

Over 40 volunteers packed up boxed meals and headed out into the community.

They delivered more than 270 Thanksgiving meals to community members who do not typically spend Thanksgiving with family or loved ones.

On Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., The Hope Center will be providing a warm Thanksgiving meals. Anyone in need of food and fellowship is invited to attend.

Photo courtesy of the Salvation Army.

Last year, nearly 100 meals were served to the homeless and those in need.

The Salvation Army believes that no one should go hungry, especially on Thanksgiving.

