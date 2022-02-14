Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk receives donation from Dillard’s

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The local Dillard’s stores presented the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Norfolk with a check for $2,851.

The funds were collected through the sale of Dillard’s exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.

RMHC provides a home away from home for families getting medical care for their children. During often highly stressful times, RHMC of Norfolk helps families stay together, and close to the care they need.

Elyse Brown, Executive Director of RMHC Norfolk said, “The gift from Dillard’s relieves one stress for families, a place to stay. We are thankful for their continued support of the children and families we serve.”

