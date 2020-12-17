RNR Tires partners with WAVY-TV 10 for Virtual Food Drive; encourages people to give

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Feeding America projects that almost 350,000 of our neighbors will face hunger this year. That’s why 10 On Your Side is holding a virtual food drive, to ensure that no one goes hungry this holiday season.

For every $10 donated, area food banks are able to distribute up to $60 worth of grocery products.

One in six people in Hampton Roads and one in five people in northeast North Carolina will likely face food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.

There are people, including Ron Russell and the team at RNR Tires, who are doing their best to help. Since 2017, they’ve donated $1 to area food banks for every tire sold. That’s more than $75,000.

“The need is, you see it on the news, I mean who would sit in their car for four to five hours at a time for a small box of food, I mean just ask that question, who would do that? They need it,” said Russell.

Russell is encouraging people to get involved and donate to the virtual food drive, as the coronavirus pandemic puts an extra strain on families already struggling to make ends meet.

“People are wrapped up in their life and your schedule, like you said, you guys have provided a portal for them to sit right down on their phone, everybody’s got one in their hand. Take one minute, there’s some small child or shut-in on the other end that’s going to get a nice healthy meal that they’ll provide for the money and the foodbank can take that dollar and do so much more than we can,” said Russell. “The need is great, don’t hesitate. We all get busy and distracted and put the envelope down and tend to get back to it and just you know, perhaps put that link up there so they can click right on to the portal and give as their heart desires.”