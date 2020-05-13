Riverside nurses donate 5,000 meals to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A group of local nurses on the Peninsula are stepping up inside and outside of their hospitals by donating to food banks supporting those impacted by COVID-19.
Recently, nurses working at Riverside Regional Medical Center held a “system-wide food drive” and presented the donation of more than 2,100 pounds of food on Tuesday, Riverside wrote in a news release.
Along with the food, the group also raised more than $800 in donations to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.
Combined, the food bank says the donations will create 5,000 meals to help feed people on the Virginia Peninsula, greater Williamsburg region and the Middle Peninsula.
Officials say the food collected during the drive at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and surrounding facilities were delivered separately to food pantries in those communities.
