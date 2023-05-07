National Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off on Monday, May 8. Chains across the country are saying thanks by offering discounts for teachers.

All this week a school employee ID can get you:

A free mini sundae from Freddy’s Frozen Yogurt (locations in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Hampton and Chesapeake)

A free medium sub with purchase of a sandwich combo from Firehouse Subs

A free cheeseburger from Sonic with purchase of another item (must be enrolled in the Teacher’s Circle in the Sonic app)

Applebee’s, Logan’s Roadhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings are all offering deals as well. Great Wolf Lodge is also offering discounted reservations for teachers.