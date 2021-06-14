Regional food bank giving free meals to Eastern Shore, Southside children this summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is serving free meals to children this summer.
The meals will be distributed to children ages 5 to 18 through the food bank’s At-Rick Afterschool Meals Program at various sites throughout the region. The program is made possible through a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be given out one a first come, first served basis from June 14 to Sept. 4. Not all locations are serving meals for that entire time period, however.
Meals will be served at the following locations and times:
Eastern Shore
- June 22 to Aug. 12, 2021: Northampton Free Library, 7745 Seaside Road, Nassawadox, 757-414-0010
- Lunch & Snack – Grab & Go, noon -1 p.m. Tuesdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks) and Thursdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks)
- June 23 to Aug. 11, 2021: Accomac/Eastern Shore Public Library – Grab & Go, 23610 Front Street, PO box 360, Accomack, VA 23301 757-787-3400
- Lunch & Snack noon to 1 p.m. Mondays (2 lunches and 2 snacks) and Wednesdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks)
Norfolk
- June 14 to Aug. 20, 2021: Teens with a Purpose, 700 E. Olney Rd., Norfolk. 757-747-2679
- 8:30–9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday
- Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday
- June 21 to Aug. 27, 2021: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Diggs Town Unit, 1401 Melon St., Norfolk. 757-383-6928
- 8-9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday
- June 14-17, 2012 and June 28–Sept. 3, 2021: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Blvd., 757-622-5762
- 9–10 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday
- Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday
- June 14 to Aug. 27, 2021: Wesley Grace United Methodist Church, 288 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, 757-587-2996
- 3-5 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Fridays (five breakfasts and five lunches)
- June 22 to Aug. 21, 2021: Calvert Square, 975 Bagnall Road, 757-314-1635
- Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch and Afternoon Snack – Grab & Go, Tuesdays (two lunches and two snacks), Thursdays (one lunch and one snack), Fridays (two lunches and two snacks)
- June 23 to Aug. 21, 2021: Oakleaf Forest, 1706 Greenleaf Drive, Norfolk, 757-314-1695
- Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch and Afternoon Snack – Grab & Go, Mondays (two lunches and two snacks), Wednesdays (two lunches and two snacks), Fridays (two lunches and two snacks)
Portsmouth
- June 14 to Aug. 31, 2021: Bethel Worship Center Church International, 3697 Pepperwood Court, 757-483-9697
- 5–6 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Tuesdays (two breakfasts and two lunches) and Thursdays (three breakfasts and three lunches)
- June 21–Aug. 27, 2021: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5905 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth. 757-967-8361
- 7:30-8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday
- 11:00 a.m. to noon Lunch, Monday through Friday
Suffolk
- June 21 to Aug. 20, 2021: Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, John F. Kennedy Middle School, 2325 East Washington Street, 757-562-8788
- Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- June 28 to Aug. 26, 2021: Salvation Army Suffolk Corps, 400 Bank Street, 757-539-5201
- Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- June 18 to Sept. 4, 2021: Youth of America, 107 Division Street, Suffolk, 757-995-3357
- 10 a.m. to noon Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Fridays (three breakfasts and three lunches)
Virginia Beach
- June 21–Aug. 27, 2021: Rosemont Boys & Girls Club, 1505 Competitor Ct., 757-368-4445
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday
- 3–4 p.m. Afternoon Snack, Monday through Friday
Visit the foodbank’s website for more information regarding summer meal distribution.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.