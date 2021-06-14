Regional food bank giving free meals to Eastern Shore, Southside children this summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is serving free meals to children this summer.

The meals will be distributed to children ages 5 to 18 through the food bank’s At-Rick Afterschool Meals Program at various sites throughout the region. The program is made possible through a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be given out one a first come, first served basis from June 14 to Sept. 4. Not all locations are serving meals for that entire time period, however.

Meals will be served at the following locations and times:

Eastern Shore

June 22 to Aug. 12, 2021: Northampton Free Library, 7745 Seaside Road, Nassawadox, 757-414-0010 Lunch & Snack – Grab & Go, noon -1 p.m. Tuesdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks) and Thursdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks)

June 23 to Aug. 11, 2021: Accomac/Eastern Shore Public Library – Grab & Go, 23610 Front Street, PO box 360, Accomack, VA 23301 757-787-3400 Lunch & Snack noon to 1 p.m. Mondays (2 lunches and 2 snacks) and Wednesdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks)



Norfolk

June 14 to Aug. 20, 2021: Teens with a Purpose, 700 E. Olney Rd., Norfolk. 757-747-2679 8:30–9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday

June 21 to Aug. 27, 2021: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Diggs Town Unit, 1401 Melon St., Norfolk. 757-383-6928 8-9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday

June 14-17, 2012 and June 28–Sept. 3, 2021: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Blvd., 757-622-5762 9–10 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday

June 14 to Aug. 27, 2021: Wesley Grace United Methodist Church, 288 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, 757-587-2996 3-5 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Fridays (five breakfasts and five lunches)

June 22 to Aug. 21, 2021: Calvert Square, 975 Bagnall Road, 757-314-1635 Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch and Afternoon Snack – Grab & Go, Tuesdays (two lunches and two snacks), Thursdays (one lunch and one snack), Fridays (two lunches and two snacks)

June 23 to Aug. 21, 2021: Oakleaf Forest, 1706 Greenleaf Drive, Norfolk, 757-314-1695 Noon to 1 p.m. Lunch and Afternoon Snack – Grab & Go, Mondays (two lunches and two snacks), Wednesdays (two lunches and two snacks), Fridays (two lunches and two snacks)



Portsmouth

June 14 to Aug. 31, 2021: Bethel Worship Center Church International, 3697 Pepperwood Court, 757-483-9697 5–6 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Tuesdays (two breakfasts and two lunches) and Thursdays (three breakfasts and three lunches)

June 21–Aug. 27, 2021: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5905 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth. 757-967-8361 7:30-8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to noon Lunch, Monday through Friday



Suffolk

June 21 to Aug. 20, 2021: Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, John F. Kennedy Middle School, 2325 East Washington Street, 757-562-8788 Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

June 28 to Aug. 26, 2021: Salvation Army Suffolk Corps, 400 Bank Street, 757-539-5201 Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m. Lunch noon to 1 p.m.

June 18 to Sept. 4, 2021: Youth of America, 107 Division Street, Suffolk, 757-995-3357 10 a.m. to noon Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Fridays (three breakfasts and three lunches)



Virginia Beach

June 21–Aug. 27, 2021: Rosemont Boys & Girls Club, 1505 Competitor Ct., 757-368-4445 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday 3–4 p.m. Afternoon Snack, Monday through Friday



Visit the foodbank’s website for more information regarding summer meal distribution.