Regent University law clinic providing free legal aid to low-income households

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In September of last year, Regent University School of Law opened a satellite campus law clinic in downtown Norfolk, Virginia to provide pro bono legal aid to the Hampton Roads community.

Since its inception, the clinic has served 1,000 households.

The mission of the Regent law clinic is to serve low-income households in the Hampton Roads community with free legal representation for civil matters.

The clinic handles cases in the areas of consumer issues, domestic relations, landlord/tenant matters, government benefits, and guardianships.

“The work of the law clinic is vitally important because, statistically, there is only one legal aid attorney for every 7,000+ low income persons in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said clinic director and associate professor at Regent University School of Law, Kathleen McKee, LL.M.

A significant component of the clinic’s work is to assist victims of domestic abuse.

The clinic advises abuse victims on how to navigate the legal system to secure protective orders, how to protect credit, how to secure releases from joint leases, and how to prepare for custody and support hearings.

