Property management company donates 5,860 pounds of food, $50,000 to local food bank

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A property management company in Hampton Roads raised $50,000 and gave 5,860 pounds of food to give to the local food bank.

In response to the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, Signature Management Corporation held its annual food drive a little early this year.

Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, the company collected goods in partnership with the Leah and Richard Waitzer Foundation at its 10 apartment complexes, corporate office and several of commercial properties.

According to a news release from Signature Management, the 5,860 pounds of food will go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and be used to help provide 4,883 meals to families in need throughout the cities of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin and Virginia Beach as well as the counties of Southampton, Northampton, Sussex, Isle of Wight and Accomack.

“At Signature Management we care about offering a great product to our residents, but we also really care about the people. Of course, we want to see our employees succeed and ensure our residents are happy, but what sets us apart is that we also want to ensure the people in our communities are being taken care of.” said Matt Miller, director of Operations at Signature Management. “This donation is not only a testament to our core values, but also demonstrates the passion of our onsite teams to support their communities and the people within that are in need.”

(Photo courtesy: Signature Management Corporation)

(Photo courtesy: Signature Management Corporation)

(Photo courtesy: Signature Management Corporation)

(Photo courtesy: Signature Management Corporation)

(Photo courtesy: Signature Management Corporation)

(Photo courtesy: Signature Management Corporation)

Latest Posts: