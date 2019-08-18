Breaking News
Prayer vigil held at Fort Monroe to solemnly commemorate arrival of first enslaved Africans in 1619

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Local organizations came together for a prayer vigil at Fort Monroe on Saturday, highlighting dark moments from our nation’s past.

This August marks the 400th anniversary of when the first enslaved Africans landed on the soil where Fort Monroe stands, in 1619.

The Hampton Branch NAACP held the prayer vigil as part of a series of events that solemnly commemorates this historical anniversary.

On Sunday, there will be another event at Historic Jamestown at the Visitor Center at 1 p.m.

