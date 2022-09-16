PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — A Portsmouth toddler will appear in the bright lights of Broadway Saturday in Times Square in New York City!



His photo will appear along with 500 others as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Video presentation and Buddy Walk.



15-month-old Braxton Bradley’s diagnosis after birth came as a bit of a shock to his parents Trayva and Bernard.



“With us both being educators, we know what could happen …not all children are accepting of differences,” Trayva told WAVY.

Instead of wallowing, they began advocating. Along with seeking services and joining support groups, Trayva made t-shirts for her triplets, and submit Braxton’s picture to The National Down Syndrome Society

“We choose 500 this year, we had over 2,400 submissions,” NDSS spokesperson, Misty Adams told WAVY.

Braxton’s baby face will grace the screen in Times Square along with other children, teens, and adults from all 50 states. The idea is to promote the value and inclusion of people with down syndrome in a very visible way.

“We just want the world to know what we know, and how amazing they are!” said Adams.

Braxton will deal with health issues his whole life, but with continued support of his family and the community his Dad believes, “That the world is going to see the amazing young man that he is and as long as he stops pulling his sister’s hair, he’s going to be great.”

Several people from Hampton Roads will be featured in Times Square Saturday. You can watch a live stream from 9:30 to 10:30 am on the NDSS Facebook page.



You can also show your support locally at the “Step up for Down Syndrome” walk taking place next month at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach.